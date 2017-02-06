Flu Season Hitting Its Peak; Still Not Too Late To Get A Flu Shot

WEATHER: NWS: ‘Once every 5-10 years’ rain event coming Tuesday | Forecast | Creek and river levels

February 6, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Flu

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It may already be February, but health officials are still urging people to get their flu shots as the virus continues its seasonal spread.

The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (the week ending Jan. 28) show the flu has spread across 40 states and Puerto Rico.

California is among the 40 where the flu is now widespread; however, for the time being it’s not one of the 15 areas where flu activity is “high” to “extremely high.”

CDC says the flu has been associated with 15 pediatric deaths.

Health officials say it is not too late to get the flu vaccine, as the flu virus is only just hitting its peak.

