WEATHER: NWS: ‘Once every 5-10 years’ rain event coming Tuesday | Forecast | Creek and river levels

‘Sideshow’ In Patterson Busted, 48 Tickets Handed Out

February 6, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Patterson, sideshow

PATTERSON (CBS13) – As police department said, this group should have probably just stayed home and watched the Super Bowl.

Patterson Police Services says a group of drivers from around the region came down to Patterson Sunday afternoon for a “sideshow” event. Officers say drivers were doing donuts, burning out and racing during the sideshow.

Predictably, with all that noise, the group was soon reported to police and officers swarmed the scene.

It appears dozens of drivers were then cited.

The sideshow got the attention of police. (Credit: Patterson Police Services)

The sideshow got the attention of police. (Credit: Patterson Police Services)

“Remember if you come from out of town to commit crime in Patterson we will find you!” Patterson Police Services wrote in a Facebook post on the incident.

In total, 48 tickets were given out. Police also say they towed one car and even made one arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia