‘Sideshow’ In Patterson Busted, 48 Tickets Handed Out

PATTERSON (CBS13) – As police department said, this group should have probably just stayed home and watched the Super Bowl.
Patterson Police Services says a group of drivers from around the region came down to Patterson Sunday afternoon for a “sideshow” event. Officers say drivers were doing donuts, burning out and racing during the sideshow.
Predictably, with all that noise, the group was soon reported to police and officers swarmed the scene.
It appears dozens of drivers were then cited.
“Remember if you come from out of town to commit crime in Patterson we will find you!” Patterson Police Services wrote in a Facebook post on the incident.
In total, 48 tickets were given out. Police also say they towed one car and even made one arrest.