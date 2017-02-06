Skyrocketing PG&E Heating Bills Leaving Customers Stuck In The Cold

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Vickey Miller is boiling on the inside, but freezing in her home.

“It makes me so angry; I’m glad I’m on medication for my blood pressure,” she said.

Her PG&E gas bill skyrocketed by 1,300 percent this month, going from $10 in December—when she admits she used more power—to about $140 this month when she turned down the thermostat.

Like hundreds of PG&E users in Northern California, Miller want to know, why?

A PG&E spokeswoman tells CBS13, gas and electricity rates increased by 21 percent last year, and we’re feeling it now because of wetter, colder weather.

But the consumer advocacy group TURN claims the cost PG&E charges to deliver gas to homes increased by 83% over the last three years.

“This is a rate shock and it should’ve never happened,” said Marc Toney of TURN.

Marc Toney is the executive director for TURN.

He says the California Public Utilities Commission approved consecutive rate hikes, despite heated protests–to pay for safety infrastructure.

“After the San Bruno explosion, PG&E was shown they neglected maintenance of pipelines for decades so everyone agrees for safety they needed to be replaced. The question is who’s responsible for paying for PG&E mistakes?

State Sen. Jerry Hill, who defended San Bruno homeowners after the explosion, is now looking into whether the regulator’s relationship with the utility giant is still too close.

“To make sure it is transparent, done right, and that there isn’t a gouging of a cost for gas,” said Hill.

For now, Miller will keep the heater off, and the jacket on.

“I’ll live in a coat,” she said.

PG&E STATEMENT ON RISING COSTS