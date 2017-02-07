WEATHER: Heavy rain, gusty winds in store for Tuesday | Forecast | Creek and river levels

Damage Reported At Oroville Dam Spillway After Officials Increase Water Releases

February 7, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Lake Oroville, Oroville

OROVILLE (CBS13) – Unexpected damage to the Oroville Dam Spillway has prompted officials to stop water releases.

Operators increased their water releases at the dam on Tuesday as a significant storm rolled through Northern California.

However, as peak water releases started happening around noon, people started noticing some concerning signs.

KHSL-TV reports witnesses saw chunks of cement coming off the spillway.

A video posted to Youtube taken by witnesses at the scene shows some pieces of concrete being washed away by water.

Operators have stopped the releases.

More information to come. 

