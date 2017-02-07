Damage Reported At Oroville Dam Spillway After Officials Increase Water Releases

OROVILLE (CBS13) – Unexpected damage to the Oroville Dam Spillway has prompted officials to stop water releases.
Operators increased their water releases at the dam on Tuesday as a significant storm rolled through Northern California.
However, as peak water releases started happening around noon, people started noticing some concerning signs.
KHSL-TV reports witnesses saw chunks of cement coming off the spillway.
A video posted to Youtube taken by witnesses at the scene shows some pieces of concrete being washed away by water.
Operators have stopped the releases.
More information to come.