WEATHER: Heavy rain, gusty winds in store for Tuesday | Forecast | Creek and river levels

Police: Men Drugged Woman At Old Roseville Bar, Sexually Assaulted Her

February 7, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Detectives are looking for two men suspected of drugging a woman at a bar, then sexually assaulting her.

The incident happened in mid-January at a bar in the Old Roseville area.

Police say two men apparently drugged a woman and were soon seen walk out of the bar with her. The woman was later sexually assaulted in an unknown area.

Detectives have not said which bar the incident originated at.

Surveillance cameras captured photos of both suspects:

suspect1 Police: Men Drugged Woman At Old Roseville Bar, Sexually Assaulted Her

The above suspect was wearing a dark-colored sweater and had a short, “preppy” look.

second roseville suspect

The second suspect was wearing a baseball cap, plaid shirt and had a full beard.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Quartarolo at kquartarolo@roseville.ca.us.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia