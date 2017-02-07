Protesters Consider One-Day Strike For Women

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Organizers of last month’s women’s march are now planning their next move. This comes after millions of people hit the pavement one day after President Trump was inaugurated.

“Women are rising all around the country, saying enough is enough,” said Sacramento resident Elisa Parker, who has partnered with the Women’s March.

Since then, the movement has stayed active. In fact, in cities all around the country, groups of people are meeting to discuss what’s next.

Mary Villarruel was among those who marched in the capital city. Inspired by the tremendous turnout, she is now organizing her own community huddle.

“We marched, now we huddle. The first action was to write postcards to your members of congress, and the second action is this, to meet with a group of 10-15 people,” said Villarruel.

Referencing the group of about 15 people who were gathered in Midtown on Monday night, she adds “right now they’re talking about what they want to see in 4 years.”

The community-based groups started forming after the march to develop a common message.

“This is the way to do it, meeting in groups like this showing our support and organizing and growing,” said group member Tommy McKeith.

So whats next for the women’s march supporters?

Organizers posted on social media Monday about a general strike: A day without a woman.

“Where people don’t shop, don’t buy anything,” said Villarruel.

“I’m a teacher and I know a lot of my colleagues are women, I could see it having an affect on schools, on nurses,” she said.

“Imagine going on strike and not having the support of the women that hold us up every day, what will that feel like? I don’t know, but I think its something we need to explore,” said Parker.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says he supports women continuing the movement, saying sometimes peaceful civil disobedience is necessary to achieve a greater goal

“Collective peaceful action that is consistent and shows the strength of the people is absolutely impactful,” said Steinberg.

And at the core of the movement, are the often small group meetings that are popping up.

“There are many opportunities to jump in wherever you think, so there’s space for you here,” said Parker.

Supporters of the movement are encouraged to go to WomensMarch.com, where they can enter their zip code and find out more about the huddle groups and where they’re taking place.

No specific details about the “day without a woman” have been announced. No date has been released.