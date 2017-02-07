Schwarzenegger Says Of Trump That He Wanted To ‘Smash His Face Into A Table’

The former California governor, and current host of “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” isn’t mincing words when talking about President Donald Trump.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been in a public feud with Trump recently. Schwarzenegger has been highly critical of Trump and his administration.

Trump, in turn, has also returned fire.

In a new interview to be published in an upcoming issue of Men’s Journal, Schwarzenegger didn’t hold back.

“I called my assistant and said, ‘I think what we really should do is request a meeting and go back to New York,’” Schwarzenegger said. “And then we just smash his face into the table.”

The feud might stem from the fact that Schwarzenegger, who was elected governor as a Republican, didn’t support Trump during the election. Schwarzenegger has also criticized the Trump administration’ actions.

With Schwarzenegger taking over Trump’s role in the show “Celebrity Apprentice,” the two became even more inextricably linked.

Even during last week’s bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, Trump took the time to disparage Schwarzenegger during his speech.

“They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place,” said Trump. “And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes.”

Schwarzenegger later responded on Twitter with a video, saying “Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job. And then people can finally sleep comfortable again.”