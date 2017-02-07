Wet And Windy Storm Knocking Down Trees, Making A Mess Of Roads

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A massive tree broke free from its space in an apartment complex and careened onto a home across the street.

This happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday off of Del Paso Boulevard.

The tree fell from an apartment complex onto a home that shelters people who need assisted living.

Seven people living in that home were evacuated. No one was hurt.

According to Sacramento police, a tree removal crew will take care of the tree later today.

—

The community of Wilton is bracing for more flooding today.

Sacrmamento County’s Office of Emergency Services is warning people to be prepared to leave the area.

A very wet & windy morning to greet you as you head out the door today! Peak wind and rain now through noon. #cawx pic.twitter.com/XX5vkKHrT0 — Laura Skirde (@LauraSkirdeWx) February 7, 2017

The National Weather Service is warning people in Wilton that their homes could be flooded if the Cosumnes River crests at 15 feet at Michigan Bar.

The river is forecast to reach that level at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

—

Sacramento County Regional Parks is closing parks and access points along the American and Sacramento rivers because of possible high water flows.

As of last night, the Elkhorn boat launch is closed along the Sacramento River.

On the American River, Discovery Park and the Jedediah Smith Trail from mile zero to four are closed – as well as the Watt, Howe and Harrington access points.