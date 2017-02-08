Flooding, Mudslides Hit Sierra As Storms Continue To Roll Through

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (CBS13) – More than 50 homes flooded in South Lake Tahoe on Wednesday after heavy rain and melting snow throughout the region.

“The water is overwhelming the ditches and basically eroding the side of the roads,” said Michael Harrell, supervisor for El Dorado County Department of Transportation.

A mudslide trapped two cars and prompted the closure of Interstate 80. No one was injured in the slide.

On Divot Road, crews from DOT used a snow blower to divert water from creeping into homes. Instead, they blew the water onto a nearby golf course. It’s a technique the DOT doesn’t use often, but they say it can save a lot of homes from extensive damage.

Heavy rain caused flooding on Lake Tahoe Blvd from Sawmill Road to Tahoe Mountain Road. The closed road forced local homeowner Renee Gorevin to take a detour to get home.

“This is an area that always has issues,” she said. “This is the second time it’s happened this year, and this morning, I was able to come through but midday they shut it down.”

Over on Highway 50, traffic came to a standstill after a series of mudslides. Caltrans crews worked throughout the afternoon to clear away debris near Kyburz.

“It’s going to get worse tomorrow,” Harrell said.

El Dorado County crews say they’re ready for another round on Thursday and expect to see additional flooding.