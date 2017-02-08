Infielder Gordon Beckham, Giants Agree To Minor League Deal

February 8, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: giants, Gordon Beckham, San Francisco, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Infielder Gordon Beckham has agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants and will attend big league spring training.

If added to the major league roster, Beckham would get a $1.25 million, one-year deal.

The team announced the deal Wednesday, five days ahead of when pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

Beckham was acquired by San Francisco in a trade with Atlanta last Sept. 27 for the season’s final week, with second baseman Eduardo Nunez injured, and Beckham appeared in three games and made two starts at third base.

The 30-year-old hit .212 with five home runs, 16 doubles and 31 RBIs in 88 games last year.

San Francisco also added veteran shortstop Jimmy Rollins on a minor league contract this offseason to add infield depth.

 

