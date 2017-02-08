WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Party Animals; The Drive – 02/08/17

February 8, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas, New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, Tom Brady

HOUR 1:

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots drinks beer during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant return to Oklahoma City, and the New England Patriots championship parade for Morning Brew. Then, they dive deep into DeMarcus Cousins’ suspension for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics. Finally, more on the Patriots Super Bowl celebration and the crazy partying of Rob Gronkowski.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

ATLANTA GA, OCTOBER 11: FAlocns offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan during the Atlanta Falcons defeat of the Washington Redskins 25 - 19 in overtime at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta GA, October 11, 2015. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the Sacramento Kings and their issues with NBA officials before 4 Down Territory featuring Super Bowl 51, Terrell Owens, Alabama football, and more. Then, San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows joins The Drive to talk about the beginning of the Lynch/Shanahan era for the Niners.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Matt Barrows interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

First baseman Aubrey Huff #17 of the San Francisco Giants misplays a hard hit ball down the line by Wandy Rodriguez of the Houston Astros in the sixth inning scoring two runs> at Minute Maid Park on August 19, 2011 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Former San Francisco Giant Aubrey Huff joins The Drive to talk about his career and his new book coming out soon. Then, Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about Isaiah Thomas’ return to Sacramento tonight for Celtics vs Kings.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Aubrey Huff interview here:

