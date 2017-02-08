HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant return to Oklahoma City, and the New England Patriots championship parade for Morning Brew. Then, they dive deep into DeMarcus Cousins’ suspension for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics. Finally, more on the Patriots Super Bowl celebration and the crazy partying of Rob Gronkowski.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the Sacramento Kings and their issues with NBA officials before 4 Down Territory featuring Super Bowl 51, Terrell Owens, Alabama football, and more. Then, San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows joins The Drive to talk about the beginning of the Lynch/Shanahan era for the Niners.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Matt Barrows interview here:
HOUR 3:
Former San Francisco Giant Aubrey Huff joins The Drive to talk about his career and his new book coming out soon. Then, Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about Isaiah Thomas’ return to Sacramento tonight for Celtics vs Kings.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Aubrey Huff interview here: