Rain Floods Sacramento County Roadways, Golf Course

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Flooded roadways have been forcing people to find other ways around Sacramento County.
Dillard Road saw almost half a foot of water on it near Highway 99, and multiple locations along New Hope Road in Galt were covered in water, forcing it to close.
Roadways weren’t the only thing impacted by the water. Emerald Lakes Golf Course is losing money due to flooding as they only have the course open with limited access due to flooding.
There’s no surprise we are seeing so many flooding problems across Northern California. We’ve seen almost three and a half inches of rain with the train of storm systems hitting Sacramento this week.