Oroville Dam Spillway Damage Raises Evacuation Concerns, No Orders Given

OROVILLE (CBS13) – Everyone had their eyes on Lake Oroville Thursday night as raging water threatened to erode the Oroville Dam spillway and possibly force the use of emergency alternate spillway. People living downtown were extremely worried about what that means for their homes.

“I don’t know if I should wait or if I should get out of here,” said Penni Faafiu, who lives downtown. “I just don’t know what to do.”

People in Oroville are feeling uncertain, concerned about possible flooding and wondering if they should evacuate.

As of Thursday evening, there were no evacuation orders in Butte County. But for the first time since 1986, Faafiu told CBS 13 she scared of getting caught in a flood zone.

“I came home, I started packing up some stuff, I was going to take everything upstairs and I called the Butte County [Public Affairs Office] and they told me that we’re not under any kinds of evacuation,” Faafiu explained.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department said its not preparing to evacuate the city just yet.

But Oroville Fire Department is on standby ready to head out if anything does happen.

“We’re going to do the best we can if the call comes,” said Fire Chief Rob Buckhout.

He said a major concern is the levees proximity to thriving downtown businesses and homes. And he’s worried that some locals won’t take evacuation orders seriously if they do come.

“You know, we did this in 1997 and a lot of people when we went out to try to evacuate people, they say ‘Oh, I remember it, I don’t need to evacuate, it won’t hurt me or anything like that,’” Buckhout said.

But Brenda Heddan doesn’t need an order to get her to go.

“We’re moving to higher ground,” she said. “I know it’s just a precautionary measure and I don’t really expect anything to happen, but you know you never know.”

She and her grandchildren are heading 40 miles away to Orland. But granddaughter Hailey has precious cargo to pack up before they hit the road. Her 2-month-old guinea pig named Oreo.

“I think she’s just adorable,” Hailey said. “Yeah, I wouldn’t leave without her!”

Several Butte County school districts have canceled school tomorrow. But again, no evacuations have been ordered, and it is just a precautionary measure.