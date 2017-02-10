WEATHER: Alerts | Weather app | Radar views | Your photos | Severe weather map | River and creek levels | Traffic

Oakland Raiders Give Jack Del Rio A New Four-Year Contract

February 10, 2017 5:44 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Raiders rewarded coach Jack Del Rio with a new four-year contract Friday, replacing the original four-year deal he received when he took the job in January 2015.

Owner Mark Davis made the announcement Friday evening by saying the initial deal had been “torn up” after Del Rio led the Raiders (12-5) to their first playoff berth in 14 years before a loss to Houston after quarterback Derek Carr broke his right leg in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

“We are excited to continue building on the strong foundation that has been established and this is a significant step in achieving that goal,” Davis said.

The former Denver defensive coordinator took over two years ago as the team’s ninth head coach since the start of the 2003 season. The Raiders had the NFL’s worst record in that span, failing to produce a single winning season or playoff berth.

