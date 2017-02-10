Point Pleasant Community Warned To Evacuate As Cosumnes River Swells

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – People in the Sacramento County community of Point Pleasant are being asked to evacuate.
The Cosumnes River there is under a flood watch until Saturday.
The community was hit hard during the heavy rain storms last month. Dozens of homes had to be evacuated and firefighters conducted several rescues last time.
Crews say they are getting ready for more of the same.
“Remember, the ground is also saturated so all extra rain isn’t being soaked into the ground,” said Matt Robinson with the Sacramento County Department of Water Resources. “It has to go somewhere.”
Many residents say they are not leaving and will rely on sandbags to keep them dry.