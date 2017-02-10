WEATHER: Alerts | Weather app | Radar views | Your photos | Severe weather map | River and creek levels | Traffic

Two Girl Scouts Were Robbed At Gunpoint, So Officers Cover The Costs And Donate $1,000

February 10, 2017 7:41 AM
Filed Under: Girl Scouts, Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (AP) — Union City police officers reached for their own wallets after Girl Scouts had their proceeds stolen outside a grocery store.

The East Bay Times reports that police have so far donated more than $1,000 to a 12-year-old girl who was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The robbery occurred at a Safeway store and the suspect has not been apprehended.

Police talking to the girl after she was robbed. (Credit: Union City Police Department)

Police talking to the one of the girls after she was robbed. (Credit: Union City Police Department)

Officials say many officers involved in the investigation have children involved in scouting. They donated to cover the cost of the robbery. The Union City Police Officers Association purchased all of the girl’s remaining boxes of cookies.

The Union City Police Officers Association purchased all of the girl’s remaining boxes of cookies.

Sgt. Steve Mendez says officers are glad neither the girl nor her mother was injured in the robbery. He says he’s glad officers were able to donate and turn the robbery into a happy story.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Gordon Wagner says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Robbing Girl Scouts of their cookie money? That’s really low.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Soma Fox says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:38 am

    someone robbed girl scouts…in front of a safe way…and no camera images or security footage huh?i smell a scam

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia