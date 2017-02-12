Accomplice Arrested In Robberies Of Elderly Women

February 12, 2017 9:52 AM
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say they’ve made a second arrest in connection with a series of robberies and sexual assaults of elderly women in Long Beach.

Investigators say 31-year-old Sophia Yim was an accomplice during break-ins dating back to Feb. 2.

Yim was arrested Friday on suspicion of robbery. Investigators have not said what role she played in the incidents.  It wasn’t immediately clear if Yim had an attorney.

The Los Angeles Times reports the main suspect, 39-year-old Melvin Farmer Jr., could face charges including robbery, rape and assault. He was also arrested Friday.

Police say most of the incidents occurred at a senior housing complex. The victims were between 63 and 95 years old.

Detectives say he stole purses, cell phones and cash. Farmer is also suspected of sexually assaulting some of the victims.

