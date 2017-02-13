Know California’s Rules About Price Gouging During State Of Emergency

OROVILLE (CBS13) — A family of eight says staying after staying at a motel in Chico on Sunday night, they were told they had to get out for someone who was paying significantly more for the same rooms.

The Linares family was forced to evacuate with the rest of Oroville when officials said the Oroville Dam auxiliary spillway may fail.

They say they were told on Monday morning that they had to get out, claiming someone else paid $158 for the same rooms they paid $99 for the night before.

“We reserved two rooms side-by-side last night,” Amy Linares said. “They told us at 8 this morning they sold the rooms and we had to leave, checkout is at 11.”

It left them with nowhere to go, so they are now staying at the Silver Dollar fairgrounds.

The motel’s owner denies this, though that owner claims the right to raise rights.

While that’s true, that ends when a state of emergency is declared. When Gov. Jerry Brown declared the emergency on Sunday night, the state’s price gouging law goes into effect:

“For a period of 30 days following that proclamation or declaration, it is unlawful for an owner or operator of a hotel or motel to increase the hotel or motel’s regular rates by more than 10 percent.”

We spoke to state Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-Gerber) about the reports of gouging.

“Stop this deplorable act,” he said. “This is not what people need at a time of great need for them.”

The question now is who will enforce this. Nielsen says he’s looking into it.