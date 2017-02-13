WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

List Of Centers Open For Evacuees Near Oroville Dam

February 13, 2017 4:17 AM
Filed Under: Oroville Dam, Oroville Dam Spillway

Evacuees looking for shelter after the evacuation orders due to the situation at the Oroville Dam spillway can head to the following areas:

(Note: Not all areas will allow pets. Please check with authorities first if you plan on bringing pets)

Alcouffe Center (Oregon House)

Beale Air Force Base

Nevada County Fairgrounds

Placer County Fairgrounds

Sikh Temples in the Sacramento area:

2301 Evergreen Avenue, West Sacramento
1090 Main Street, Roseville
7676 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento
7733 Elk Grove Florin Road, Sacramento
8132 Elsie Avenue, Sacramento
6221 16th Street, Rio Linda

Silver Dollar Fairgrounds

Sutter High School

Yolo County Fair Grounds

We will be updating this list as evacuation centers open or close.

 

 

