List Of Centers Open For Evacuees Near Oroville Dam

Evacuees looking for shelter after the evacuation orders due to the situation at the Oroville Dam spillway can head to the following areas:
(Note: Not all areas will allow pets. Please check with authorities first if you plan on bringing pets)
Alcouffe Center (Oregon House)
Beale Air Force Base
Nevada County Fairgrounds
Placer County Fairgrounds
Sikh Temples in the Sacramento area:
2301 Evergreen Avenue, West Sacramento
1090 Main Street, Roseville
7676 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento
7733 Elk Grove Florin Road, Sacramento
8132 Elsie Avenue, Sacramento
6221 16th Street, Rio Linda
Silver Dollar Fairgrounds
Sutter High School
Yolo County Fair Grounds
We will be updating this list as evacuation centers open or close.