Authorities Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Newman; Officer OK

NEWMAN (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Newman Wednesday morning.
It is unclear exactly where in the city of Newman the shooting took place, but the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is asking the media to stage at Barrington Park.
The suspect was taken to the ER. The officer was not hurt in the shooting, the sheriff’s department says.
Deputies have not commented on the suspect’s condition.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department will be handling the investigation.
More information to come.