HOUR 1:
Nate & Kayte talk the Sacramento Kings’ win in Los Angeles last night, Richard Sherman, and Patriots players refusing the White House visit for Morning Brew. Then, more on the White House visits for championship teams and the balance of sports and politics.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Nate & Kayte recap the Sacramento Kings win over the Lakers last night before 4 Down Territory featuring the Seattle Seahawks, Kurt Warner, the franchise tag, and the top NFL games of the year. Then, an extended segment of NBA-Talk with everything from the Kings win to potential playoff shake ups and trade rumors.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Voice of the Oakland Raiders and host of Golden State Warriors pre-game, Greg Papa, joins The Drive to preview the Kings and Warriors from Oakland. Then, Pro Basketball Talk’s Kurt Helin joins The Drive to share his thoughts and insight on some of the top stories and headlines around the NBA. Finally, some more Kings talk to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Greg Papa interview here:
Listen to the Kurt Helin interview here: