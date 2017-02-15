It’s Fun to Argue; The Drive – 02/15/17

February 15, 2017 9:11 AM
HOUR 1:

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves federal court after appealing the National Football League's (NFL) decision to suspend him for four games of the 2015 season on August 12, 2015 in New York City. The NFL alleges that Brady knew footballs used in one of last season's games was deflated below league standards, making it easier to handle.

Nate & Kayte talk the Sacramento Kings’ win in Los Angeles last night, Richard Sherman, and Patriots players refusing the White House visit for Morning Brew. Then, more on the White House visits for championship teams and the balance of sports and politics.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

celtics.jpgNate & Kayte recap the Sacramento Kings win over the Lakers last night before 4 Down Territory featuring the Seattle Seahawks, Kurt Warner, the franchise tag, and the top NFL games of the year. Then, an extended segment of NBA-Talk with everything from the Kings win to potential playoff shake ups and trade rumors.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 22: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game three of the Western Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 22, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Voice of the Oakland Raiders and host of Golden State Warriors pre-game, Greg Papa, joins The Drive to preview the Kings and Warriors from Oakland. Then, Pro Basketball Talk’s Kurt Helin joins The Drive to share his thoughts and insight on some of the top stories and headlines around the NBA. Finally, some more Kings talk to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Greg Papa interview here:

Listen to the Kurt Helin interview here:

 

