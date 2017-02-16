Active Tuberculosis Spotted At High School In Fairfield

February 16, 2017 11:43 PM
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Solano County is warning people about an active case of tuberculosis on the campus of Armijo High School.

Health officials are looking for anyone who may have been exposed to the contagious disease.

Parents and students were uneasy knowing that someone on campus had been diagnosed with the potentially life-threatening disease.

The school is sending home letters notifying parents and students. The patient has not been identified, but they are under isolation and no longer a public threat. Now the county’s public health office is trying to track down anyone who may have been exposed within the last three months.

“What we’re doing, in this case, is identifying all of those close contacts and at this point, we don’t really know if any transmission or infection occurred,” said Dr. Michale Stacey.

Tuberculosis is a serious and treatable disease that is spread through the air, but not everyone infected becomes sick. Those who have been in close contact with the patient will be getting a blood test to determine if they carry the disease. More than 200 people are expected to be tested.

The school will hold a town hall meeting on campus at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

