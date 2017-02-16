WATCH: Pres. Trump holds a press conference

Dedicated Patriots Fan Gets Tom Brady Tattoo On His Butt

February 16, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: football, New England Patriots, Patriots, tattoo, Tom Brady

The New England Patriots have some passionate fans, but perhaps none as dedicated as this man.

ESPN reports that an unidentified man got a Tom Brady tattoo on his backside.

The man came into Boston Barber & Tattoo Co. wearing a No. 12 Brady jersey, claiming he had decided to get the quarterback’s face on his left butt cheek the night before.

Tattoo artist Catarina Quintino completed the task, which took two or three hours. The man remains anonymous, but allowed staff members to take a picture of the tattoo.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia