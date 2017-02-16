Dedicated Patriots Fan Gets Tom Brady Tattoo On His Butt

The New England Patriots have some passionate fans, but perhaps none as dedicated as this man.
ESPN reports that an unidentified man got a Tom Brady tattoo on his backside.
The man came into Boston Barber & Tattoo Co. wearing a No. 12 Brady jersey, claiming he had decided to get the quarterback’s face on his left butt cheek the night before.
Tattoo artist Catarina Quintino completed the task, which took two or three hours. The man remains anonymous, but allowed staff members to take a picture of the tattoo.
here's that Tatt of TB12 on a bum bum I was just talking about on @wzlx . courtesy of @BostonBarberCo Now that's… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Kenny Young (@KennyYoungZLX) February 16, 2017