Group Raising Money To Shine A New Light On Tower Bridge

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new campaign is underway to give the capital city’s signature monument a facelift.

The idea is to install hundreds of energy-efficient LED lights on the tower that could be programmed to showcase every shade of the rainbow.

DONATE: RePower The Tower

It’s the brainchild of former Sacramento County supervisor Sandy Smoley. She helped lead the initial charge to add lights to the bridge back in 1998, but during the city’s most recent farm-to-fork dinner, she was inspired to do a little more.

“To add a color component so that we could have a different color bridge opening night for the Kings, opening night for the River Cats, and opening night of the Republic,” she said.

Her goal is to match the wow factor of the Golden 1 Center.

“People love that iconic Tower Bridge, and to make it interesting and change the contours and the colors I think will make people happy and Sacramento proud,” she said.

The bright pursuit comes with a hefty price tag. With a small committee of volunteers, Smoley is trying to raise $800,000 to make the colorful new rays a reality.

“And that could be less if we get donations for goods and services, so it’s not going to cost the taxpayer anything,” she said. “It will be done with private money.”