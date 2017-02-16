WATCH: Pres. Trump holds a press conference

Water Levels At Lake Behind Oroville Dam Keep Dropping

February 16, 2017 10:16 AM

OROVILLE (CBS13/AP) – California officials say the water level at Lake Oroville is 32 feet below its dam’s damaged emergency spillway.

For a third day, the state Department of Water Resources says dump trucks and helicopters are dropping thousands of tons of rocks and sandbags to shore up the spillway at the Oroville Dam, the nation’s tallest.

It says barges and cranes are being mobilized to remove debris and sediment from a diversion pool.

The department says about 100,000 cubic feet of water was flowing from the reservoir each second, enough to fill an Olympic-size swimming pool.

DWR said Thursday they are beginning to reduce the outflow so that they can more easily remove debris from the diversion poll near the spillway.

Weather forecasts call for 2 to 4 inches of rain and snow in the foothills and mountains near the dam. But the storm was expected to drop less rain and create less runoff than drenching storms from last week.

