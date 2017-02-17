Pair Wanted In Oroville Evacuation Carjacking

OROVILLE (CBS) – Butte County deputies have released photos of two suspects who are wanted for stealing a truck during last weekend’s Oroville Dam spillway evacuation.
The sheriff’s department said Cody Bowles, 27, and Lucia Ripley, 31, are wanted for stealing Cameron Asbury’s truck during Sunday’s chaotic evacuation.
Deputies say Bowles and Ripley ran over Asbury as they fled, leaving him with serious head and facial injuries.
The Asbury family were among the 188,000 residents in Oroville and along the Feather River who were given less than an hour to flee their homes after a spillway at the massive Oroville Dam appeared to be on the brink of imminent collapse.
Deputies said Bowles and Ripley were wanted on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking