Stockton Police Investigate Homicide On East March Lane

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Police Department reports that an 80-year-old man has died after coming to the aide of a woman who was being robbed on the 800 block of East March Lane Friday night.
According to a press release from the department, a 30-year-old suspect was in the act of robbing an elderly woman around 8 p.m. when the man attempted to help her.
The suspect assaulted the man, who subsequently went into cardiac arrest and died.
The suspect fled the scene.
The woman was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Stockton Police Department is encouraging citizens to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.