Sacramento Police In Armed Standoff Downtown

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed that it is currently in ana armed standoff with a man barricaded in a home near 19th and F Streets.
The incident began as a 5150 call around 4:45 p.m.
Police responded to discover the man and later determined that he had access to a firearm. He has since been contained to his home, where police belive he is alone.
19h street is currently closed from E to F Streets.
