Sacramento Police In Armed Standoff Downtown

February 19, 2017 5:35 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed that it is currently in ana armed standoff with a man barricaded in a home near 19th and F Streets.

The incident began as a 5150 call around 4:45 p.m.

Police responded to discover the man and later determined that he had access to a firearm. He has since been contained to his home, where police belive he is alone.

19h street is currently closed from E to F Streets.

CBS13 has a crew on the scene and will provide further details on the incident as they become available.

 

 

