Best Places To See Indie Rock In Sacramento

By Steph Rodriguez The Sacramento music scene thrives because of its wide array of music venues. From late-night blues clubs to family owned establishments that host myriad genres like hip-hop, punk rock and indie rock, the capital city’s music catalog is endless. Whether it’s an intimate, acoustic show at a local coffee house, a summer concert in the park or shoulder to shoulder packed musical experience at one of Sacramento’s larger venues, there are plenty of choices for the most devoted music lovers.

Torch Club

904 15th St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 443-2797

One of Sacramento's oldest bars, the Torch Club opened in 1934. This Downtown venue is known for its affinity for local and national blues acts with live music six nights a week. Take a seat at Torch Club's wooden bar and watch live music on a small stage that makes for an intimate experience. Besides its devotion to the blues genre, music enthusiasts can catch reggae, rock 'n' roll, and even roots and Americana from time to time.

Old Ironsides

1901 10th St.

Sacramento, CA 95811

(916) 443-9751

A family owned restaurant, bar and music venue for more than 70 years, Old Ironsides is one of few watering holes in Saramento to survive prohibition and adapt to the changes of the bustling city. Nowadays, the crowd at Old I is a mixture of indie rock shows, dance nights with music provided by some of the city's most seasoned DJs, and its also known for its killer open mic nights where aspiring and veteran indie musicians come together to try out new material for intimate crowds.

Harlow’s Restaurant & Night Club

2708 J St.

Sacramento, CA 95816

(916) 441-4693

If you're looking for a venue that feels large, but offers an intimate concert experience with top-notch sound, Harlow's Restaurant & Night Club is the place to be. National acts like Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires, Phantogram, and Youth Lagoon have all performed live at Harlow's on a stage where fans are able to stand right up against. The outdoor lounge area is also something to note. If you find the need for a little fresh air from the booming music and a sweaty crowd of fans, step out back where fire pits and comfy sofas offer the best break before getting back in the thick of a night to remember.

Starlite Lounge

1517 21st St.

Sacramento, CA 95816

(916) 704-0711

Starlite Lounge may be a haven for national metal acts like Entombed to Sacramento's doom metal band, Chrch, but it's also known to host Americana, blues and indie rock bands on occasion. The two-story music venue has two bars, one upstairs where the stage and dance floor is located and also downstairs where there is also a pool table and a gigantic robot. The kitschy-decorated midtown venue also has a full kitchen that serves burgers, tacos and baskets of fries.