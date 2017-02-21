VOTE: How do you feel about all this rain?
Baby Justice’s Father To Be Charged In Connection With Infant’s Death

February 21, 2017 3:59 PM

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The father of a baby found dead in a slough near Knight’s Landing has been arrested in connection with the baby’s murder, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

The announcement of the arrest of Frank Rees comes more than five months after the baby’s mother, Samantha Green, was found guilty of murder.

The district attorney’s office did not disclose the charges, opting to release them at a Wednesday morning press conference.

Justice Rees went missing in February 2015 with Green. Investigators would later find Green emerging from a slough near Knights Landing, but without the baby who was less than a month old at the time.

The next morning they would find Justice in a thicket of brush.

A jury found Green guilty in September 2016 of the death of Baby Justice. Green’s father was vocal after the verdict, calling out Rees for not protecting Green or Justice.

