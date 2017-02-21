STORM BEAT: Forecast | Sandbag locations | River and creek levels | Download our weather app | Your photos

High Sierra Sees Wind Gusts Just Under 200 MPH

February 21, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: sierra nevada, wind

ALPINE MEADOWS (CBS13) – It was a seriously windy night across the region, especially in the high Sierra.

The National Weather Service reports a few Sierra peaks saw wind gusts just under 200 miles per hour overnight into Tuesday.

Ward Mountain gusts topped out at 199 mph, while the Sierra Crest of Alpine Meadows had peak gusts of 193 mph.

California Highway Patrol reports near whiteout conditions at Donner Summit Tuesday morning.

Traffic on eastbound I-80 as near-whiteout conditions encase Donner Summit. (Credit: CHP Truckee)

Traffic on eastbound I-80 as near-whiteout conditions encase Donner Summit. (Credit: CHP Truckee)

Sierra-at-Tahoe resort has closed for the day due to the intense wind.

Heavy snow showers are expected to continue in the mountains through Tuesday.

Rains are tapering off for the rest of Northern California, but NWS forecasters say there are still chances of rain showers and thunderstorms for the valley, delta and foothills.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia