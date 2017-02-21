High Sierra Sees Wind Gusts Just Under 200 MPH

ALPINE MEADOWS (CBS13) – It was a seriously windy night across the region, especially in the high Sierra.
The National Weather Service reports a few Sierra peaks saw wind gusts just under 200 miles per hour overnight into Tuesday.
Ward Mountain gusts topped out at 199 mph, while the Sierra Crest of Alpine Meadows had peak gusts of 193 mph.
California Highway Patrol reports near whiteout conditions at Donner Summit Tuesday morning.
Sierra-at-Tahoe resort has closed for the day due to the intense wind.
Heavy snow showers are expected to continue in the mountains through Tuesday.
Rains are tapering off for the rest of Northern California, but NWS forecasters say there are still chances of rain showers and thunderstorms for the valley, delta and foothills.