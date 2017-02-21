STORM BEAT: Forecast | Sandbag locations | River and creek levels | Download our weather app | Your photos

San Joaquin Flash Flood Warning Downgraded To Watch, Crews Shoring Up Levee

February 21, 2017 7:21 AM
Filed Under: Flash flood warning, manteca

MANTECA (CBS13) – It was a quiet night after a breached levee along the San Joaquin River forced about 500 people to leave their homes.

Crews say it started with water seeping under the levee.

As of late Monday night, crews were able to stop the water from flowing through. Crews are worked through the night with backhoes to repair it.

Tuesday morning, authorities said the initial levee repairs had been completed. Crews are now working to shore up the levee.

The National Weather Service has downgraded their Flash Flood Warning to a watch.

The failure was on the east side of the river, along Parren Road.

The evacuations took place from Woodward Avenue south to the county line, and east to Union Road.

