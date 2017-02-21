VOTE: How do you feel about all this rain?
State: California Prison Reforms Didn’t Cut Sentence Of Parolee Accused Of Killing Cop

February 21, 2017 4:32 PM

A spokesman for the California prison system says recent criminal justice reform measures had no impact on the length of a previous prison sentence of a man now accused of fatally shooting a police officer and injuring another on Monday

Michael Christopher Mejia was identified Tuesday as the suspect responsible for the slaying of Whittier Police Officer Keith Boyer. A second officer, Patrick Hazell, was wounded.

Prison officials say Mejia had served time in prison for robbery and auto theft charges and was released on probation in April under a reform measure known as Assembly Bill 109 that allows some offenders to be released on probation instead of parole.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesman Jeffrey Callison said Tuesday the measure did not impact when Mejia was released from state prison.

On Monday, Whittier police Chief Jeff Piper criticized the initiative and other measures, saying they were “laws that are raising crimes.”

