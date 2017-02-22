WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

49ers Assistant General Manager Tom Gamble Leaves Team

February 22, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Jed York, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, NFL, San Francisco 49ers, Tom Gamble, Trent Baalke

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – Longtime San Francisco 49ers personnel executive Tom Gamble is leaving the organization after a front-office overhaul this offseason.

General manager John Lynch announced on Wednesday that he and Gamble decided it would be in the best interest for the team and Gamble for him to leave the team.

Lynch was hired as GM to replace Trent Baalke late last month. Lynch then hired former Detroit general manager Martin Mayhew as a senior personnel executive and Adam Peters as vice president of player personnel to be his top personnel executives.

Gamble has 29 years of experience in the NFL, including 10 years with the 49ers. He was assistant general manager for San Francisco this past season.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia