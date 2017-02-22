CHP Motorcycle Officer Dies In Crash During Pursuit

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol officer has died from injuries he sustained during a crash on Wednesday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Fruitridge and Stockton boulevards at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Lucas Chellew, 31, served with the CHP for eight years. He was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. on Wednesday.
The suspect is still outstanding.
Steven Roybal says he saw the Chellew in pursuit of the suspect just moments before the crash.
“I was standing probably right about here, and I saw a motorcycle fly by, and a few seconds later, I saw a cop fly right behind him,” he said. “I see the cop just lose control and crashed right into the pole over there. He laid flat down on the ground.”
Chellew’s motorcycle remained on its side on Fruitridge Road while he was rushed to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries.
Sacramento Police and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department were on scene to assist, but information about the suspect or what lead up to the crash has not been disclosed.