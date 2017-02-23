Parolee Leads Deputies On High-Speed Chase In North Highlands

February 23, 2017 7:11 AM

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Deputies are looking for a parolee who led deputies on a high-speed chase through north highlands early Thursday morning.

The chase started about 3 a.m. Deputies became suspicious of a car and tried to stop it by Walnut Avenue and Auburn Boulevard.

The driver took off, leading police on a high-speed chase until the suspect tried to jump a curb off of Madison Avenue and Roseville Road.

The car’s tires popped, but that didn’t stop the suspect. He took off running.

Police are searching for the man, said to be a parolee in his mid-20s.

