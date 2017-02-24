A New Day; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 2/24

Hour 1

On the Friday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas come out blazing with excitement for the new look Kings. With the win by the Kings, and the feel of a new culture, the fellas express their thoughts on the game last night vs the Nuggets, everything from the new rotation, Willie Cauley Stein’s big game and the new players acquired, all that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie show heard daily 3-7 PM PT.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-133.mp3

Hour 2

The Sacramento Kings fans are joyful for a win last night and they chime in to the show in droves. Hear Doug and Grant receive tons of listeners thoughts and opinions on the “New Look” Kings.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-235.mp3

Hour 3

In hour three of the show newly acquired Kings Buddy Hield joined Doug and Grant to discuss his first game in his new uniform! Hear Buddy speak about how he garnered the name “Buddy”, what its like to grow up in the Bahamas and how he feels the Kings are gearing up for a playoff run. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie show

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-335.mp3

Hour 4

One of the local universities are in first place and riding a good wave into the NCAA postseason. UC Davis Aggies basketball head coach Jim Les joined the fellas in hour four to discuss the upcoming game on ESPN vs Long Beach St and some of his team that many people need to check out. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie show.