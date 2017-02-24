Body Of Missing Tracy Woman, 18, Found In Bay Area Creek

February 24, 2017 8:35 AM
Filed Under: Tracy

FREMONT (CBS13/AP) — Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area confirm that a body discovered in a creek is that of a woman who plunged into the swollen waters after she lost control of her car during a rainstorm.

The East Bay Times reports Friday that a man walking his dog discovered the body Thursday evening in Fremont, which is east of San Francisco.

Fremont police say the body had been in the water for “some time.”

Last month, the overturned car of 18-year-old Jayda Jenkins was pulled from the creek after she lost control during a heavy rainstorm and went into the water.

Rescue workers searched the area extensively after the crash but did not locate her body.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said “there is a strong possibility” that the body is Jenkins.

Friday morning, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the body is that of Jenkins.

