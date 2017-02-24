Call Kurtis: What Happens When Financing Falls Through After Roof Repairs?

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Mother of four Elisa Bravo recently inherited her childhood home after her mom passed away. Within months of moving back in, she had to replace the roof.

“This is the family home. I plan to keep this house forever,” said Bravo.

She says the roofer she contacted helped her secure financing for the $13,000 job, with no payments for up to 17 months.

But two weeks after the installation Bravo says, “They completely buffooned me.”

She says the roofer returned saying her financing had fallen through, and they wanted their money.

Bravo was very upset, “What do you mean? Why did you replace the roof? Why did you do the work? I don’t have the cash to pay for the roof, and you knew that.”

Then the roofer who couldn’t get their money took her to court and got a judgment against her for $18,000 including attorney’s fees.

Bravo’s not happy, “This is affecting my credit. This is affecting my life.”

We reached out to Attorney Stuart Talley he says this can be an issue whenever financing a big buy. Whether it’s a roof, a car or even a washing machine. When financing falls through, he says you can return a car or washing machine.

“You can’t return a roof, There’s nothing you can give back,” said Talley.

He says pay attention, that often in contracts like Bravo’s you agree ‘financing is your responsibility’, even if it’s through the company they recommend.

“You want to make sure you have all of those loan documents in order before you agree to anything,” said Talley.

Bravo says she feels cheated. And now the roof is costing her thousands more forcing her to file for bankruptcy.

“Nobody has $18,000 in their pocket to pull out. Nobody,” said Bravo.

As part of the bankruptcy, she will have 5 years to make monthly payments to the roofing company.