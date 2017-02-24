HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate are all back together and recap the fun of last night’s Sacramento Kings win over the Denver Nuggets. More of that, plus DeMarcus Cousins’ New Orleans Pelicans debut and trade deadline recaps for Morning Brew. The gang dive deeper into the Kings win and positives to take away for the future. Finally, more on Cousins’ Pelicans debut.

Dave, Kayte, and Nate run through all of the moves from this season’s NBA trade deadline. Then, some talk on DeMarcus Cousins and the future of the Sacramento Kings without the all-star big man. Then, ESPN’s Marc Spears joins The Drive to talk about DeMarcus Cousins’ Pelicans debut and how he feels about the Sacramento Kings after the trade.

Dave, Kayte, and Nate break down last night’s Sacramento Kings win and life for the franchise after DeMarcus Cousins. The Reno Bighorns are in Sacramento and their head coach Darrick Martin joins The Drive to preview tonight’s bout with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Then, more Kings and other sports talk to end the show.

