Wet Weather Coming Back, Low Snow Expected Over Weekend

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Snow below the 2000’ mark is expected over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Cold temperatures have been sending a chill over Northern California after a series of storms rolled through earlier in the week. Friday again saw a chilly star, with many Valley areas dipping below 40 degrees just before dawn.

Another cold start to the day this morning. Record low is is 35° set back in 1960, so we may get close! pic.twitter.com/DbYY1OWonT — Lisa Meadows (@LisaMeadowsCBS) February 24, 2017

As clouds roll in later on Friday, the foothills and mountains will see a slight chance of showers.

Come Saturday through Monday, Northern California will see scattered light showers. A few inches of snow is expected in the mountains.

NWS forecasters say the snow level could be between 1500-2500′ mark.

Light showers possible for Norcal over the next few days then dry with plenty of sunshine mid to late week. #cawx pic.twitter.com/V5TRp8O7f0 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 24, 2017

The wet weather will start to let up by Tuesday. The valley should start seeing fairer skies that day, while only slight snow accumulation is expected.

By Wednesday, NWS forecasters say the sun will be back and temperatures could be several degrees above normal.