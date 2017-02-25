Kings Lose To Hornets In Weekend Matinee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Frank Kaminsky had 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Sacramento Kings 99-85 on Saturday to end a five-game losing streak.
The Hornets went ahead late in the first quarter and led the rest of the way for their second win in 14 games. The Kings never got going offensively, and Charlotte led by 23 points in the second half while ending their 12-game road skid.
Marvin Williams scored 16 points and Nicolas Batum had 15 for the Hornets.
Ben McLemore led the Kings with 18 points and Buddy Hield had 15 in his second game since being acquired from New Orleans in a trade for DeMarcus Cousins. Anthony Tolliver and Tyreke Evans had 11 points each.
Sacramento had won five of its previous six games and now trails eighth-place Denver by 1 ½ games.
