NY Congresswoman Urges Open White House Press Briefings

February 25, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Congress, congresswoman, open press, press briefing, White House

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York congresswoman has voiced outrage over the White House decision to block The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, CNN, Politico and others from a press briefing.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney said Saturday outside The New York Times offices in Manhattan that she wants the Trump administration to commit to a policy of press access for all. The Democrat says standards should apply evenly to all news organizations.

The decision Friday by White House press secretary Sean Spicer to limit access has sparked an outcry among journalists and others.

The Associated Press chose not to participate in the briefing after Spicer’s decision. The White House said it felt “everyone was represented” by those that participated.

Maloney plans to attend a rally Sunday outside The Times’ offices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia