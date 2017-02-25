Suspect Dead In Officer-Involved Shooting In Rocklin

February 25, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: burgulary, City of Rocklin, dead, officer-involved shoting, suspect

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Rocklin police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday morning.

The scene is on Bradford Drive.

According to the Rocklin Police Department, officers were called to the scene for a report of an attempted burglary. An armed suspect was reportedly attempting to break into an occupied residence.

At some point during the incident, officers opened fire.

Police confirm the suspect is deceased.

The area of Bradford Drive and Wickford is blocked at this moment.

We will provide more information as they become available.

 

