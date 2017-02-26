Man Arrested After Punching Stockton Officer In Jaw

February 26, 2017 4:07 PM

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 29-year-old man is in custody after assaulting a Stockton police officer.

Around 3:25 Sunday morning, Stockton police officers stopped along a freeway to assist at the scene of a hit-and-run. They were advised that the suspect was running eastbound along the crosstown freeway.

The officers were able to locate the suspected driver and attempted to take him into custody.

The suspect, Brenden Falk, then punched one of the officers on his jaw.

A taser was deployed and the suspect was taken into custody.

Falk faces charges for assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

