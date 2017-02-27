WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Athletics 5, Giants 4

February 27, 2017 3:41 PM
February 27, 2017
Oakland San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
R.Davis cf 3 1 2 0 De.Span cf 1 0 0 0
Brugman cf 1 0 0 0 Rggiano cf 2 0 0 0
M.Joyce rf 3 1 1 1 Crwford ss 2 0 0 0
Rosales ss 1 0 0 1 C.Arryo ss 3 0 2 2
R.Healy 1b 3 0 1 2 B.Posey c 1 0 0 0
M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 3 0 0 0
K.Davis dh 2 1 0 0 H.Pence rf 2 0 1 0
Schrock ph 2 0 1 0 Calixte rf 2 0 0 0
St.Vogt c 3 0 2 1 Br.Belt 1b 2 1 1 1
Maxwell c 2 0 0 0 K.Blnks 1b 2 0 0 0
M.Smien ss 3 0 1 0 J.Prker lf 2 0 0 0
K.Wlson rf 2 0 1 0 A.Slter lf 2 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Aa.Hill 3b 2 0 0 0
Barreto 2b 0 1 0 0 R.Jones 3b 2 1 1 0
J.Wndle 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez dh 2 0 0 0
Y.Munoz 3b 1 0 1 0 M.Morse ph 2 1 2 1
J.Dcker lf 2 1 1 0 Tmlnson 2b 2 0 0 0
Rdrguez lf 0 0 0 0 Qrecuto 2b 2 1 1 0
Totals 36 5 11 5 Totals 36 4 8 4

 

Oakland 220 000 010-5
San Francisco 000 100 300-4

E_Olson (1). LOB_Oakland 10, San Francisco 8. 2B_Healy (1), Pence (2), Jones (1). HR_Joyce (2), Belt (1). CS_Wilson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Graveman 1 1 0 0 1 1
Manaea 2 0 0 0 1 2
Neal 2 1 1 1 0 0
Fillmyer H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cochran-Gill BS, 0-1 1-3 4 3 3 1 0
Castro W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Naile H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Finnegan S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Samardzija 1 3 2 2 1 1
Sitton 1 2 2 2 1 2
Stratton 2 2 0 0 0 2
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 2
Law 1 0 0 0 0 0
Coonrod 1 1 0 0 1 2
Suarez L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 3 1
Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Fillmyer, Samardzija, Sitton.

Umpires_Home, Dale Scott; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_3:02. A_7,385

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

