Amazon Cloud Storage Failure Causes Widespread Outages

February 28, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Amazon

SEATTLE (CBS13) – Amazon’s cloud-hosting service Amazon Web Services is experiencing problems in its eastern U.S. region, causing widespread problems for websites and apps.

Amazon’s service site states that its customers are experiencing “increased error rates” and notes that it is working on the problem. Affected sites including Trello, Scribd and IFTTT appear to be down.

The Associated Press’ own photos, webfeeds and other online services are affected.

Amazon provides cloud computing services to hundreds of thousands of companies across a wide variety of areas.

The Seattle company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

