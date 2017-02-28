Hour 1

Ken Rudulph makes his triumphant return to the Lo-Down today and talks about his adventures at the local DMVs. Next, the guys talked about the Kings loss last night. The guys also talked some NFL with the Vikings declining Adrian Peterson's option, and what some of the other teams' roster moves are going to be.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start by talking about the NBA MVP race, and then get in to "Three The Hard Way." That led to a discussion of what the guys would eat on "Fat Tuesday." The guys then talked about Lonzo Ball's Dad's statements about him and if it's helping, or hurting.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the NFL Offseason and what teams will look like at the start of the season. The guys also talked about Bill Polian's comments about Terrell Owens and Randy Moss and keeping them out of the Hall of Fame. The guys also talked about the upcoming NFL Combine and the crazy questions that they ask players there.

