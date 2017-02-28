WATCH: Cops Tackle Menacing Man With Baseball Bat Outside Police Station

February 28, 2017 7:20 PM

WEST COVINA, Calif. (AP) – Police in a Los Angeles suburb have arrested a man who hit the front windows of a police station with a baseball bat.

Surveillance video shows the man bashing windows outside the West Covina station Monday morning. They didn’t break but three women sitting in the lobby ran away from the windows.

Police say the man then stood outside the glass entry doors, swinging the bat, hitting the doors and threatening to enter before an officer tackled him from behind.

He fell through the open doors into the lobby and other officers helped detain him.

He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Rivas of West Covina was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He was released to a hospital for mental evaluation.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia