1 Dead In Crash On Interstate 5 In Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A crash involving a car and two big rigs has left one person dead along Interstate 5 on Wednesday.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. just north of Twin Cities Road.
The California Highway Patrol says a car was traveling northbound and rear-ended the first big rig. That car then crossed the median and collided head-on with a logging truck. That car burst into flames and ended up in the median.
The logging truck continues through the median, crossed into the northbound lanes, and went off the roadway and overturned.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
rear end a big rig and then collide head on with a logging truck … that’s just beyond the definition of horrible …